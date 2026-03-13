Drivers in Crawford County should expect lane closures on State Road 64 beginning next week.

According to highway officials, crews are scheduled to begin right of way clearing work on or around March 17 just east of the State Road 64 and State Road 237 interchange near English. Traffic will be controlled by flaggers while the work is underway.

The lane restrictions are expected to remain in place for about two weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Drivers traveling through the area should slow down, watch for workers, and be prepared for brief delays.