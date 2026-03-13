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St. Meinrad Alumnus Very Reverend Godfrey Mullen Appointed Bishop of Belleville, IL Diocese Dubois Strong and IncCodes Partner to Advance Zoning Modernization Across Dubois County Dubois County April 2026 Meetings and Courthouse Closures Announced Dubois County Road Closures Drop to 9 Following Flooding Lane Closures Planned on State Road 64 Near English

The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple new road reopenings following recent weather causing flooding.

As of Friday, March 13th, 2026, at 12:46 PM, the following roads are currently closed:

  • County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
  • County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South
  • County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
  • Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
  • Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
  • Portersville Road West – East of County Road 500 West
  • County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
  • County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
  • County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
On By Celia Neukam

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