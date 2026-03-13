The Dubois County Highway Department has announced multiple new road reopenings following recent weather causing flooding.
As of Friday, March 13th, 2026, at 12:46 PM, the following roads are currently closed:
- County Road 875 West – South of County Road 150 North
- County Road 800 West – North of County Road 300 South
- County Road 150 South – West of Old Huntingburg Road
- Ell Creek Road – North of County Road 400 South
- Portersville Bridge Road – North of the Bridge in Daviess County
- Portersville Road West – East of County Road 500 West
- County Road 700 North – East of Portersville Road
- County Road 600 North – West of 200 West
- County Road 400 South – West of Ell Creek Road
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