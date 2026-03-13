Kraig K. Blair, age 74, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, at home.

Kraig was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 13, 1952, to John and Mary (Owens) Blair. He married Gloria Noble on August 4, 1980.

He graduated from Whitehall Yearling High School in Whitehall, Ohio. After high school, he served in the United States Navy.

He retired as a custodian from the Columbus, Ohio school board.

He enjoyed collecting antiques and building army models such as tanks, airplanes, and trains. He was an avid fan of Ohio State Football and the Cincinnati Bengals.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria Blair, Jasper; and daughter, Victoria (Daniel) Payne, Jasper; three grandchildren: Landon, Autumn, and Hayden Payne, one sister, Nancy Dreussi, one brother, David (Traci) Blair, niece, Mary Chadwick and nephew, Tony Dreussi.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life for Kraig K. Blair will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.