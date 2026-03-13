The Dubois County Board of Commissioners and Council have announced multiple meeting dates for April 2026.
The schedule is as follows:
- Monday, April 6th, 2026
- 8 AM – Board of Commissioners First Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex
- Monday, April 20th, 2026
- 8 AM – Board of Commissioners Second Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex
- Monday, April 27th, 2026
- 4:30 PM – Council Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex
It has also been announced the Dubois County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, April 3rd, 2026 for Spring Holiday.
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