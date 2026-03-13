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St. Meinrad Alumnus Very Reverend Godfrey Mullen Appointed Bishop of Belleville, IL Diocese Dubois Strong and IncCodes Partner to Advance Zoning Modernization Across Dubois County Dubois County April 2026 Meetings and Courthouse Closures Announced Dubois County Road Closures Drop to 9 Following Flooding Lane Closures Planned on State Road 64 Near English

The Dubois County Board of Commissioners and Council have announced multiple meeting dates for April 2026.

The schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, April 6th, 2026
    • 8 AM – Board of Commissioners First Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex
  • Monday, April 20th, 2026
    • 8 AM – Board of Commissioners Second Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex
  • Monday, April 27th, 2026
    • 4:30 PM – Council Regular Monthly Meeting – Commissioners/Council Room of the Courthouse Annex

It has also been announced the Dubois County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, April 3rd, 2026 for Spring Holiday.

On By Celia Neukam

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