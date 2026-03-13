The Dubois Strong Economic Development Corporation has announced a new partnership with IncCodes, a nationally recognized zoning and land use consulting firm, to support comprehensive zoning code review and modernization efforts across Dubois County.

Dubois Strong will work closely with participating municipalities, local officials, planning staff, and community stakeholders to ensure zoning recommendations reflect the unique priorities, development goals, and character of each community.

This initiative directly supports strategies identified in the 2023 Dubois County Housing Study, including:

Finding ways to share and reduce development risk

Increasing the variety of housing options

Securing and conserving existing housing

Leveraging existing lots and encouraging new lot development

Through zoning modernization, the project aims to reduce regulatory barriers that limit infill and “missing middle” housing while maintaining the character of Dubois County’s communities.

The project will be implemented through a structured, multi-phase process involving Jasper, Huntingburg, and Ferdinand; and afterward these principles can be applied to other municipalities.

Phase 1: Comprehensive Zoning Audit IncCodes will conduct a detailed review of existing zoning ordinances and planning documents. This includes identifying conflicts with community goals, evaluating best practices, and documenting barriers to infill and redevelopment.



Phase 2: Stress Testing the Codes The team will analyze how current regulations perform under real-world development scenarios. This process includes stakeholder engagement, data gathering, and site plan exercises designed to test the practicality and flexibility of existing standards.



Phase 3: Model Code Rewrite Based on findings from the audit and stress testing phases, IncCodes will develop simplified, modernized zoning code recommendations tailored for small-town development patterns. The updated framework will emphasize clarity, consistency across jurisdictions, and ease of use for builders, staff, and decision-makers.



Zoning modernization is a critical component of Dubois Strong’s broader economic and community development strategy. Updated development standards can help:

Encourage “missing middle” housing options

Support redevelopment of underutilized properties

Improve predictability for developers and property owners

Align regulations with infrastructure and workforce needs

This effort positions Dubois County to be proactive, competitive, and responsive to both residents and employers. Dubois Strong will continue coordinating with local government partners and community stakeholders throughout the process.

This project is made possible through funding from Grow Dubois County, Dubois County Community Foundation, and Regional Opportunities Initiative (ROI).

For more information, visit duboisstrong.com/InCodes.