Latest News

Toyota Announces $200M Investment in Indiana Plant to Kick Off Milestone Year Sen. Daryl Schmitt Encourages Residents to Attend Utility Cost Listening Session Pike County Man Sentenced to 12 Years in Drug Dealing Case Funding Announced for Daviess County Lake Enhancement Project Rockport Woman Sentenced to 14 Years for Methamphetamine Possession in Spencer County

Jane Jackson talks with Jordan Wehr, Executive Director of the Dubois County Humane Society, about this week’s Pet of The Week, Ebony!

For more information on Pet Adoptions, or to donate, visit: https://www.duboiscountyhumane.org/

On By Jane Jackson

Related Post