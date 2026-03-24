On March 23rd, 2026, Toyota celebrated 40 years at its Kentucky plant – the company’s largest manufacturing plant in the world. To commemorate the occasion, they announced a $1 billion investment across their Kentucky and Indiana operations, affirming the company’s commitment to meet growing customer demand and offer a diverse vehicle line up.

The announcement is part of Toyota’s November 2025 commitment to invest up to $10 billion in its U.S. plants over the next five years.

As part of the announced investment, $200 million will be used at the Gibson County plant to increase capacity for the Grand Highlander, one of Toyota’s most popular SUVs. With this investment, Grand Highlander joins the assembly of the family-favorite Sienna minivan in the facility’s East Plant while continuing assembly alongside the Lexus TX in the West Plant.

Rep. Mark Messmer (R-IN) commented on the investment, stating it was tremendous news for Southwest Indiana and the whole state as it will further strengthen a facility that already employs more than 7,300 Hoosiers.

To read more about Toyota’s announced investments in Kentucky and Indiana, visit: pressroom.toyota.com/driven-by-people-powering-the-future/.