In collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense, Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales announced the launch of a new program, making it easier for Indiana’s military and overseas citizens to participate in elections.

This highly secure, comprehensive web application has been established for eligible overseas and military voters to streamline registering to vote, applying to vote absentee, receiving, returning, and tracking ballots, and communicating with county elections offices. The program complies with the federal Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) and Americans with Disability Act (ADA) requirements for accessible for print disabled absentee.

Eligible military, overseas, and voters with print disabilities can learn more and access resources by visiting indianawantsyou.com, a centralized hub connecting Hoosiers to important voting tools and information.

Voters are also encouraged to visit Indianavoters.com/ for additional information.