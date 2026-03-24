Residents in southern Indiana are being encouraged to speak out about rising energy costs during an upcoming public listening session.

Daryl Schmitt is urging constituents in Senate District 48 to attend one of 10 statewide sessions hosted by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission focused on the impact of utility prices.

The closest session for local residents is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. Central Time at Old National Events Plaza in downtown Evansville.

State officials are seeking direct feedback from customers as concerns continue to grow over energy affordability. The sessions are designed to give Hoosiers an opportunity to share how utility costs are affecting households and businesses.

During the 2026 legislative session, Schmitt supported House Enrolled Act 1002, a measure that significantly changes how electric utility rates are determined in Indiana. The new law transitions the state to a performance-based ratemaking model, tying what utility companies can earn to how well they meet standards for affordability and service reliability.

The legislation marks one of the most significant changes to Indiana’s utility rate system in more than a century, aiming to provide more predictable monthly bills while holding providers accountable for performance.

Residents unable to attend are still encouraged to share their concerns directly with Schmitt through his online contact form or by phone.