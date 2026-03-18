The Oakland City University Mighty Oaks baseball team is traveling to Alexander Field in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Wednesday, March 18, to take on Big Ten Conference opponent Purdue University. First pitch is scheduled for 3 PM CT / 4 PM ET.

The Mighty Oaks enter the matchup with an impressive 20–6 record, while the Boilermakers sit at 12–6 on the season and are currently ranked eighth out of 17 teams in the Big Ten standings.



Head Coach Andy Lasher’s squad is coming off a dominant 2025 campaign, capturing the River States Conference regular-season title with a 20–3 record and winning the RSC Tournament Championship. The Mighty Oaks finished the season with a 40–17 overall record.

This game can be heard live at at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/purdue/.