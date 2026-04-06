Several residents from southwestern Indiana have been appointed to state boards and commissions by Governor Mike Braun as part of a broader round of appointments announced in March.

From Dubois County, Theresa Wolf of Legacy Living has been appointed to the Medicaid Waiver Work Group, where she will serve at the pleasure of the governor.

In Spencer County, Allison Smith of Ahh Spa LLC has been appointed to the State Board of Massage Therapy, with a term set to expire February 28, 2030.

Daviess County is also represented, as Michael Watkins of Sunrise Coal, LLC has been appointed to the Board of Mines and Mining, with his term running through February 28, 2030.

In total, the governor made 99 appointments statewide during the month, filling positions across a wide range of boards and commissions.