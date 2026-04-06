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Edna “Lucy” Jackson, age 76, of Huntingburg, IN passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. 

Lucy was born in Rockport to Louise and Mary Jackson on November 10, 1949.  Lucy was one of a kind. She never saw the bad in the world and was such a loving, happy, and kind person.  Lucy never knew a stranger and enjoyed talking to anyone she met. She especially loved her dogs, knitting, writing, and coloring.  

She is survived by her guardians, Jill (Brian) Tretter and Reece Tretter of Huntingburg.  

Preceding her in her death are her parents; three brothers, Randy, Jack and Dennis Jackson. Along with a special sister-in-law, Janet Jackson, who took Lucy in as her own sister and a person Lucy looked up and loved very much.  

A special thanks to everyone at Scenic Hills in Ferdinand, especially those who were close to Lucy including Bert, Pegan, Chasity, and Pam.  

A private ceremony will be held at Rockport Cemetery.  Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements.  Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com 

On By Joey Rehl

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