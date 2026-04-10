Dubois County residents will have an opportunity to safely dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted medications later this month as part of a coordinated local effort aligned with the DEA National Pharmaceutical Drug Take Back Event.

The medication collection is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, with multiple locations available across the county. The Indiana State Police Jasper Post, located at 2209 Newton Street, will host a drive-through collection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Additional collection sites will be available at the Dubois Fire Station on North State Road 545 and the Ireland Fire Station on West Main Street, both operating from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Officials say the Jasper location will allow residents to remain in their vehicles, while the Dubois and Ireland sites will primarily operate as walk-up events, with drive-up assistance available if needed. All medications will be accepted anonymously and placed directly into secure collection containers upon arrival.

For those unable to attend the event, a year-round drop box is available at the Jasper Police Department, which accepts pharmaceuticals 24 hours a day.

Health and safety officials emphasize that unused medications present a risk in the home and can contribute to accidental misuse, theft, or confusion among both children and adults. Proper disposal is also critical for protecting the environment, as flushing medications or pouring them down drains can contaminate water systems and disrupt wastewater treatment processes.

Items not accepted during the collection include sharps such as needles and syringes, as well as any materials containing bodily fluids. The event is intended for private citizens only, and medications from businesses or healthcare facilities will not be accepted.

The collection effort will be supported by the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department at county sites and the Indiana State Police at the Jasper Post. The initiative is part of a broader collaboration involving several local organizations focused on substance abuse prevention and environmental protection.

Participating partners include Dubois County CARES, the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District, the Dubois County Advocacy for Recovery and Prevention Council, local fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Residents with questions about the event can contact the Dubois County Solid Waste Management District for more information.