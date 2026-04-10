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The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is encouraging eligible Hoosiers to apply for free well water testing through the 2026 Groundwater Monitoring Network (GWMN). 

Although private well water is unregulated by both the IDEM and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, IDEM’s Office of Water Quality Drinking Water Branch periodically collects water samples from qualified private residential drinking water wells to characterize groundwater conditions, track environmental changes, and identify areas that may be influenced by natural geology or human activity.

To be considered for the 2026 survey, property owners must:

IDEM will select a limited number of participants and selected homeowners will be contacted to arrange a sample collection between June and October 2026. Participation is voluntary, and results will be shared directly with the homeowner.

Because private wells are not regulated, IDEM strongly encourages homeowners who rely on private drinking water wells to test their water regularly. Guidance for routine well testing is available from the Indiana Department of Health at in.gov/health/eph/well-water-quality-and-testing/.

For more information about the Groundwater Monitoring Network program, visit: in.gov/idem/cleanwater/information-about/groundwater-monitoring-and-source-water-protection/statewide-groundwater-monitoring-network/.

On By Celia Neukam

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