Elfrieda “Fritz” H. Merkley, age 97, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away with her family by her side at 8:56 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2026, at Legacy Living in Jasper.

Fritz was born in Celestine, Indiana, on December 15, 1928, to Martin and Frances (Seger) Schroering. She married Hilbert J. Merkley on September 7, 1950, in St. Celestine Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on February 7, 1990.

She retired from Inwood Factory. After retirement, she worked part-time at Doll Dreams in Ireland.

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and their St. Anne’s Society. She was an active member for the American Legion Auxiliary where she served as president.

She found great joy in visiting residents at local nursing homes, always offering kindness and companionship. She could always be counted on to offer a helping hand. Her selfless spirit touched many, and her greatest love was her children and grandchildren, in whose lives she remained deeply present and devoted.

She was sweet and sincere, touching the lives of many. Though she had few material possessions, she was richly surrounded by love.

She is survived by four children: Janet Fukatsu and spouse Michihiro, Cincinnati; Gerald L. Merkley, Santa Claus; Connie J. Merkley and spouse Sylvester “Junie” Vogler, Huntingburg; Dennis R. Merkley, Huntingburg; 9 grandchildren: Sarah Sugawara, Joshua Fukatsu, Jason Merkley, Lisa Brackett, Chad Merkley, Jeremy Merkley, Kyle Merkley, Kevin Merkley, and Mariya Merkley and 9 great-grandchildren, two sisters: Rosemary (Roger) Rivers and Lucille Alcorn, and brother, Ray (Jan) Schroering, and three sisters-in-law: Janet Schroering, Anita Schroering and Aggie Merkley.

Besides her husband, she is preceded in death by two sisters: Alice Schroering and Florence Schroering, five brothers: Henry, Norbert, Marty, Jerome, and Edward Schroering, and two half-brothers: Sylvester Humbert and Cornelius Schroering.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Elfrieda “Fritz” H. Merkley will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday April 15, 2026, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolence can be made at www.becherkluesner.com