Several cases moved through Dubois County courts this week, resulting in sentencing, a work release revocation, and new criminal charges.

In Dubois Superior Court, Kenneth Gregory, 41, of Huntingburg, was sentenced following a plea agreement reached earlier this year. Gregory pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, under an agreement that capped his sentence at six years. During a hearing on April 6, Judge Anthony Quinn ordered Gregory to serve six years, with four years to be completed on work release and the remaining two years on supervised probation. He was also granted credit for time served dating back to May 7, 2025. In addition, Gregory was ordered to pay $260 in restitution to the Jasper Police Department’s Community Strike Force Foundation along with court costs.

In a separate case on April 10, Eugenia Neukam, 52, of Jasper, appeared in Dubois Superior Court for a formal revocation hearing regarding a work release violation. Acting Judge Karen Werner determined Neukam had violated the terms of her placement and ordered her to serve the remainder of her sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction. Her projected release date is July 2027.

Meanwhile, in Dubois Circuit Court, Devan S. Dickey, 39, of Paoli, was arrested April 8 on charges of stalking, a Level 6 felony, and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Authorities allege Dickey was found on County Road 475 East in Ferdinand in violation of a protective order and is accused of stalking an individual in that area.

Dickey appeared for an initial hearing on April 9 before Judge Nathan Verkamp, who set a $2,500 cash-only bond. As part of the bond conditions, Dickey is required to have no contact with the alleged victim, undergo a mental health evaluation, and comply with any recommended treatment. If released, he will also be subject to enhanced pretrial monitoring through Dubois County Community Corrections.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.