The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures for U.S. 150 in Orange County.

Beginning on or around Monday, April 13, crews will begin alternating lane closures for U.S. 150 near Prospect. These lane closures will occur near Salyers Road over Lost River.

Alternating lane closures will allow for a bridge deck overlay project. Work is expected to last through the end of April, depending on the weather.

One lane of traffic will remain open during this project. Traffic flow will be controlled with a temporary traffic signal. INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use extra caution, and avoid distractions when traveling in and near work zones.