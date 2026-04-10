A popular overlook at Patoka Lake is once again safe and accessible after a group of local high school students stepped in to rebuild its aging railing.
According to the U.S. Army, the wooden railing surrounding the viewing area had deteriorated over time, raising concerns about safety and continued public access. In response, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District partnered with students from Northeast Dubois High School’s Building and Trades class to complete the project.
Led by their instructor, Terry Friedman, the students fully reconstructed the overlook’s fence and railing, ensuring the area remains open for visitors. The effort is part of a broader initiative at the school to provide hands-on, real-world experience through its career-focused programs.
The collaboration builds on an ongoing relationship between the school and Patoka Lake staff. Earlier in the school year, students assisted with constructing birdhouse kits for a community event, leading to the opportunity to take on the larger overlook project.
School officials emphasized the value of keeping projects local, noting that many of the students regularly visit the lake. That connection helped reinforce a sense of pride and ownership in their work while contributing directly to their community.
The finished railing now stands as a lasting example of student craftsmanship, with lake officials noting its durability and long-term benefit for visitors. The project also highlights how partnerships between local organizations and schools can enhance public spaces while providing meaningful educational experiences.
To read more about the story visit www.army.mil/article/291614
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