Students from the Northeast Dubois High School Building and Trades class reconstruct a wooden fence and railing at a scenic overlook, March 31, 2026 at Patoka Lake in Dubois, Indiana. The class coordinated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District and lake staff to replace the aging infrastructure. The project provides students with hands-on construction experience while fostering community ownership.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

A popular overlook at Patoka Lake is once again safe and accessible after a group of local high school students stepped in to rebuild its aging railing.

According to the U.S. Army, the wooden railing surrounding the viewing area had deteriorated over time, raising concerns about safety and continued public access. In response, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District partnered with students from Northeast Dubois High School’s Building and Trades class to complete the project.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

Led by their instructor, Terry Friedman, the students fully reconstructed the overlook’s fence and railing, ensuring the area remains open for visitors. The effort is part of a broader initiative at the school to provide hands-on, real-world experience through its career-focused programs.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

The collaboration builds on an ongoing relationship between the school and Patoka Lake staff. Earlier in the school year, students assisted with constructing birdhouse kits for a community event, leading to the opportunity to take on the larger overlook project.

(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

School officials emphasized the value of keeping projects local, noting that many of the students regularly visit the lake. That connection helped reinforce a sense of pride and ownership in their work while contributing directly to their community.

The finished railing now stands as a lasting example of student craftsmanship, with lake officials noting its durability and long-term benefit for visitors. The project also highlights how partnerships between local organizations and schools can enhance public spaces while providing meaningful educational experiences.

To read more about the story visit www.army.mil/article/291614