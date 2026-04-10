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Dubois County Sheriff Tom Kleinhelter is facing felony charges following an investigation by the Indiana State Police.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced that Kleinhelter has been charged with false informing and official misconduct. The charges stem from a 2024 investigation involving allegations of theft and fraud.

According to investigators, Kleinhelter is accused of making multiple false statements to state police during the course of that investigation.

Following the announcement, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office released a statement addressing the situation and outlining its response as the case moves forward.

That full statement from the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is included below.

No additional details regarding court proceedings or potential administrative action have been released.

On By Jared Atkins

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