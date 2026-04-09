Hans G. Lochmann, age 84, of Huntingburg, passed away on April 8, 2026 at Deaconess Memorial Medical Center in Jasper

He was born July 1, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, to Hans and Elise “Lisa” (Kahl) Lochmann.

Hans served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. He worked for Pan Am Airlines as a mechanic. After he moved to Huntingburg, he enjoyed socializing with his neighbors and walking his faithful companion, Buzzy.

Hans is survived by his children, David (Maura) Lochmann, John Lochmann, Mary Lochmann, Stephanie Lochmann; a sister, Ingrid Lochmann; and two grandchildren, Lachlan and Perseus.

Hans was proud to be a veteran and requested to be buried among his fellow comrades in Lebanon National Cemetery in Kentucky. Graveside rites will be held on Wednesday, April 15th, 2026.

Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com