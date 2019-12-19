Jasper Resource Recovery Site To Be Closed on Saturdays in Next Year

Jasper Resource Recovery Site will be Closed on Saturdays, beginning Jan. 4, 2020 through April 11, 2020, at which time it will re-open on Saturdays.

Due to the low volume of yard waste during the winter months, the Jasper Street Dept. will no longer collect yard waste on Saturdays beginning January 4, 2020.

Saturday collection will resume on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

During Winter months (January, February, March & the first half of April) yard waste will be collected on Monday, Wednesday & Friday for those residents along & south 13th St.

Residents north of 13th St will have yard waste collected on Tuesday & Thursday. Saturday collection will resume on April 18 for residents in this area.

The Resource Recovery Site is available for those residents in the City Limits only (no contractors). The hours are Mon. thru Fri 7:00 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Beginning, April 18, 2020, the Resource Recovery Site will resume Saturday operations from 7:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.