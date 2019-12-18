Shots Fired at Paoli Walmart; Investigation Underway

Paoli Police say shots were fired in the Paoli Walmart parking lot last night.

Just before 7:15 last night, Paoli Police were called to what was believed to be multiple shots fired in the parking lot of Walmart in Paoli. Initial investigation determined there were, in fact, several shots fired by two individuals from two different vehicles.

This incident is believed to be isolated and no longer active. It is believed there is no continuing danger for Paoli residents.

If anyone has any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Detective Shane Staggs with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at 1-800-742-7475 or Detective Brandon Mesarosh with the Paoli Police Department at 812-723-2836.