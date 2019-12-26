Two Vehicle Accident Near Ireland Leaves Several Injured

An accident near Ireland this morning left several injured.

According to Deputy Smith with the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, this is the information we have.

Earlier this morning at around 6:30 am, a vehicle was driving on State Road 56 near the intersection of 750 West near Ireland. The first vehicle was reported following too close to another vehicle and due to the wet roadways, drove into the rear end of the second vehicle.

Out of all of the injuries involved, four were taken by ambulance to a local medical facility. One refused assistance on the scene.

The first driver was cited for following too closely.