US 231 and Highway 162 intersection back open after crash; one person flown to hospital

The intersection of US 231 and Highway 162 is back open after an afternoon car crash.
Dubois County Sheriff Deputies believe a vehicle crossed the center line, hitting an ambulance.
Nobody in the ambulance was seriously injured.
The driver of the other vehicle was life-flighted to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
We’re told that Indiana State Police are reconstructing the crash.
We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
