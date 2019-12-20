US 231 and Highway 162 intersection back open after crash; one person flown to hospital

The intersection of US 231 and Highway 162 is back open after an afternoon car crash.

Dubois County Sheriff Deputies believe a vehicle crossed the center line, hitting an ambulance.

Nobody in the ambulance was seriously injured.

The driver of the other vehicle was life-flighted to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

We’re told that Indiana State Police are reconstructing the crash.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.