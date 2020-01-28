County By County Unemployment Rates for December of 2019

Dubois County has the lowest unemployment in the state.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the county by county rates on Monday afternoon.

Dubois County took home the top spot once again with a 2.0 unemployment rate for December.

This is a slight decrease from November’s unemployment of 2.3%.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include Martin at 2.1%, Daviess at 2.4%, Spencer and Perry counties at 3.2%, Orange at 3.1%, Pike at 3.3%, Crawford County at 4.2%, and Warrick County at 2.7%.

The statewide unemployment rate for December was 3.2%.