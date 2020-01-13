Dubois Circuit Court Judge Nathan Verkamp announces Re-Election Bid

Judge Nathan Verkamp has announced his intention to seek a second term as judge of the Dubois Circuit Court.

Verkamp was elected to the position in 2014. Verkamp said he was humbled by the show of support in the last election.

Judge Verkamp’s docket in Dubois Circuit Court consists of a wide range of case types including criminal, civil, family, juvenile, mental health, guardianships and probate.

“As a trial judge working one of the busiest rural judgeships in Indiana, I have worked hard to ensure people are treated fairly and equally. I want the parties to understand that the court has fully and carefully considered their positions and the applicable law regardless of the case’s outcome.”

Verkamp says has enjoyed of the partnerships and friendships he has formed while on the bench. “Our current group of stakeholders are all focused on achieving the right outcomes for all the people Dubois County. When you work with good people and have a great staff, the results speak for themselves.” He is especially proud of the partnership with the local schools in developing a unified truancy program.

After his enlistment in the United States Navy, he graduated from Indiana University-Bloomington and the McKinney School of Law-Indianapolis. He is also a recent graduate of the Indiana Judicial College. He also serves on the Indiana Criminal Policy committee. Verkamp is a member of numerous professional, civic and fraternal organizations. He is a parishioner at St. Mary’s church in Ireland.

Verkamp resides in Ireland with his wife, Jody, and they have three children.

“I thank the voters of Dubois County for giving me the opportunity to be one of their judges,” says Verkamp. “I am excited to continue serving the people of Dubois County. I have always been grounded by common sense and guided by the Rule of Law. If re-elected, I will continue to serve the community with integrity, dedication and dependability over another term as your judge of the Dubois Circuit Court.”