Gibson County Sex Offender Arrested on Multiple Charges

A registered Sex offender from Gibson County has been arrested on multiple charges.

On January 22, Sgt. Bruce Vanoven received a tip that 42-year-old Roger Wayne Conder Jr., a Registered Sexually Violent Predator, was not living at the address provided to the Indiana Sex Offender Registry. At that point Sgt. Vanoven began an investigation into the tip which lead him to 3309 S State Road 57 near Oakland City.

While Sgt. Vanoven attempted to speak to Mr. Conder, Conder slipped out the back of the residence and attempted to flee from Sgt. Vanoven. With the assistance of several agencies, Mr. Conder was located near the property by Oakland City Police Chief Tim Gaines. Chief Gaines was able to keep Mr. Conder from moving until Sgt. Vanoven and Indiana State Trooper Jordan Lee placed Mr. Conder into custody.

At the conclusion of his investigation, Mr. Conder was transported to the Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Resisting/ Fleeing Law Enforcement, Failure To Register as a Sexually Violent Predator, and Failure to Possess a Valid Indiana Identification as a Sexually Violent Predator. Mr. Conder Remains in custody on a $750 bond.