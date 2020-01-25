Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana asking for donations for spring yard sale

Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana is asking for donations for their spring yard sale.

Donations like clothing, furniture, and household goods are accepted Monday through Friday between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm at the nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization’s New Albany Office located on 502 Hausfeldt Lane.

Donations like mattresses, televisions, computers, phones, and other electronics will not be accepted.

This spring indoor yard sale takes place on Saturday, March 28th, from 8 am to 2 pm at their Hausfeldt Lane location.

All proceeds go to Hosparus Health’s patient pet program to provide materials for care pillows for patients and their families, in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer, and Washington counties.

For more information, contact the Volunteer Manager, Vonya Gresham, at (812)-542-2809 or email vgresham@hosparus.org.