Jasper Man Arrested After Resisting Law Enforcement

A Jasper man is facing additional charges after resisting arrest.

Police were trying to arrest 23-year-old Eric McNabb on an active Criminal Reckless warrant on the 200 block of Sunset Drive on Monday afternoon.

Police say they tased McNabb when he was resisting arrest.

McNabb was booked into the Dubois County Security Center on the active warrant and faces additional charges of Resisting Law Enforcement, Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury, and Possession of Meth and Paraphernalia.