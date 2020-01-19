Jasper man facing OWI charges

A Jasper man is facing OWI charges after a Saturday night traffic stop.

50-year-old Ariel Arias Mirabal going northbound on Newton Street and was pulled over after not being able to stay in his lane and driving left of center multiple times.

Further investigation revealed that Mirabal was impaired.

Police say Mirabal submitted to a chemical test. His blood alcohol content tested .179.

Mirabal was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with misdemeanor counts of OWI endangerment and OWI over .15.