Jasper Wastewater Department closing streets for sanitary sewer repairs on Monday

The Jasper Wastewater Department is closing a few around the city for sanitary sewer repair next week.
Closures on the following streets start on Monday:
- Westside of 3rd Street and Newton Street intersection
- between the Southside of 4th Street and Clay Street Intersection
- Northside of 2nd Street and Clay Street intersection.
These closures will last until Friday, or until the needed repairs are complete.
