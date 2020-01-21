John Tretter Named Executive Director of Dubois County Chamber of Commerce

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce John Tretter as its Executive Director.
Dubois County Chamber Board President Matt Krieg says that John has the skills to guide the strategic vision and growth of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce and he will be able to strongly develop relationships not only at the county level but also at a legislative level while representing Dubois County businesses.
In addition to the naming of the executive director, the Dubois County Chamber also has named the following individuals to its board of directors:
President Matt Krieg
Vice President Brenda Adams
Secretary and Treasurer Jamie Jahn
and members
Darren Patterson
Amy Gehlhausen
Stacy Voegerl
Dave Ring
Marc Steczyk
Jason King
Steffi Schmuecker
Jamie Pund
Michelle Meny
Paul Wahl
The new organization, which began operation on January 1, 2020, is a result of a collaborative effort between the Huntingburg and Ferdinand Chambers of Commerce.
