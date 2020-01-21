John Tretter Named Executive Director of Dubois County Chamber of Commerce

The Dubois County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce John Tretter as its Executive Director.

Dubois County Chamber Board President Matt Krieg says that John has the skills to guide the strategic vision and growth of the Dubois County Chamber of Commerce and he will be able to strongly develop relationships not only at the county level but also at a legislative level while representing Dubois County businesses.

In addition to the naming of the executive director, the Dubois County Chamber also has named the following individuals to its board of directors:

President Matt Krieg

Vice President Brenda Adams

Secretary and Treasurer Jamie Jahn

and members

Darren Patterson

Amy Gehlhausen

Stacy Voegerl

Dave Ring

Marc Steczyk

Jason King

Steffi Schmuecker

Jamie Pund

Michelle Meny

Paul Wahl

The new organization, which began operation on January 1, 2020, is a result of a collaborative effort between the Huntingburg and Ferdinand Chambers of Commerce.