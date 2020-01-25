Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center welcoming new staff member

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper is welcoming a new staff member to their family!

DNP and CRNA, Whitney Fusco, is joining the hospital’s associate staff.

Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) are advanced practice registered nurses who administer anesthesia and other medications and monitor patients receiving and recovering from anesthesia.

Fusco received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Indiana State University in Terre Haute, and her doctor of nursing practice degree in nurse anesthesia from Baptist Health/Murray State University in Madisonville, Kentucky.

She is also a member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and the Indiana Association of Nurse Anesthetists