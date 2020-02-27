Booth Space Applications Open for Chalk Walk Arts Festival

Jasper Community Arts is looking for applicants for this year’s Chalk Walk Arts Festival.

Artists and craftsmen of all kinds including furniture makers, painters, potters, photographers, weavers, jewelry makers and more are invited to rent a booth space for a $25 dollar fee.

All artists must supply their own booths.

Anyone interested can call Corina Mack at (812)-482-3070 or Jenny Rasche at (812)-630-7223.

Non-profit organizations are also invited to participate as a Food Vendor.

If using a tent, you are required to meet the State Fire Marshall Codes.

The food booth fee is $25 dollars.

Anyone interested can call Selena Vonderheide at (812)-482-3609.

Community Service groups can also have a booth with an activity or information relevant to local youth.

There is no booth fee for non-profit groups who are not selling items.

Groups who do not meet these criteria must pay a $25 dollar booth fee.

Volunteers and service groups also need to help with set up, registration, booth help and clean up.

For more information, call Corina Mack at (812)-482-3070.

The 17th annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival is on Saturday, June 6th from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm on the Square in downtown Jasper. If it rains, the festival will be moved to June 13th.