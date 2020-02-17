Fight between two men leads to injury, arrest

A fight between two men put one in the hospital and the other behind bars.

Memorial Hospital staff notified the Ferdinand Police after treating a man with a possible stab wound on Sunday morning.

Police began investigating and took 41-year-old Wesley Baker of Ferdinand into custody.

Baker was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with Attempted Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Battery resulting in Bodily Injury and Intimidation.

The incident is still under investigation.