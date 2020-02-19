Former state trooper pleads not guilty at first court appearance

Former Indiana State Trooper Jeremy Galloway has made his first court appearance.

He entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday afternoon.

The former trooper is accused of setting two fires on his own property in Tell City last October.

Galloway was arrested on February 4th on arson and insurance fraud charges.

Prosecutors also added an animal cruelty charge.

Troopers say two dogs were killed in the fires.

Galloway resigned from the Indiana State Police a few days after his arrest.

Galloway’s attorney requested a pre-trial conference for April 29th.