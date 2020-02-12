Kimball Electronics Inc. receives high customer service award

A local company has won Circuit Assembly’s 2020 Service Excellence Award.

Kimball Electronics Inc. was presented with the Highest Overall Customer Rating award during the IPC Apex Expo awards ceremony.

Kimball has the highest rating in all five categories and has annual sales of over $500 million

Customers choose a winner by rating each company in five categories: Quality, Dependability/Timely Delivery, Responsiveness, Value for Price, and Technology.

The company has also participated in the awards for the past 6 years, and won several awards in various categories.

Kimball has won the Highest Overall Customer Rating award in 2014, 2018, and now 2020.