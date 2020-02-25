National Weather Service To Host Weather Spotter Training at VUJ

If you’re interested in becoming a weather spotter, the National Weather Service is teaching a class in Jasper.

The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency, in conjunction with the National Weather Service in Louisville, KY, will host Severe Weather Spotter Training on March 16th at Vincennes University Jasper.

The training will begin at 6:30 pm and is free of charge and open to anyone interested.

The topics covered will include identifying and reporting severe weather, severe weather safety, severe weather climatology, thunderstorm types, and related threats.

Warning Coordinating Meteorologist Joe Sullivan with the National Weather Service Office in Louisville will be conducting the training. Registration is not required to attend.

Also, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security has provided a limited number of NOAA Weather Radios for distribution to Dubois County residents that are not equipped with an Emergency Alert Weather Radio. These weather radios have been programmed for local use and provide timely hazard information such as severe weather watches and warnings. While attending the Weather Spotter Training, qualified Dubois County residents can pick up a weather radio free of charge while supplies last.

For more information, contact Tammy Humbert with the Dubois County Emergency Management Agency at 812-482-2202 or at tjhumbert@duboiscountyin.org.