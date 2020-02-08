Two local Catholic Churches are serving fish dinners during Lent.
Historic St. Boniface Parish in Fulda is serving fish on February 28th and March 14th from 3 to 7 pm Central time.
Dinners are $10 each and include two boneless fish filets, German fries, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, slaw, bread, dessert, and a drink.
Other items, like fish sandwiches, are $4 each.
Proceeds will benefit parish center facilities.
St. Meinrad K of C serves their fish dinners from 4 to 7 pm on March 6th and 20th.
The March 6th menu includes jumbo fried shrimp, fries, baked beans, slaw, dessert, and a drink.
The menu for March 20th includes fish, fries, baked beans, slaw, dessert, and a drink.
Dinners are $10 each.
Both dine-in and carry out are available at both locations.
For more information, visit smcatholic.church/fish-fry or call the parish office at (812)-357-5533.
Be the first to comment on "Two local Catholic Churches serving fish dinners during Lent"