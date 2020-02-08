Two local Catholic Churches serving fish dinners during Lent

Posted By: Ann Powell February 8, 2020

Two local Catholic Churches are serving fish dinners during Lent.

Historic St. Boniface Parish in Fulda is serving fish on February 28th and March 14th from 3 to 7 pm Central time.

Dinners are $10 each and include two boneless fish filets, German fries, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, slaw, bread, dessert, and a drink.

Other items, like fish sandwiches, are $4 each.

Proceeds will benefit parish center facilities.

St. Meinrad K of C serves their fish dinners from 4 to 7 pm on March 6th and 20th.

The March 6th menu includes jumbo fried shrimp, fries, baked beans, slaw, dessert, and a drink.

The menu for March 20th includes fish, fries, baked beans, slaw, dessert, and a drink.

Dinners are $10 each.

Both dine-in and carry out are available at both locations.

For more information, visit smcatholic.church/fish-fry or call the parish office at (812)-357-5533.

