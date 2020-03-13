Dubois County Health Department: no confirmed cases in county at this time

There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dubois County at this time.

The Dubois County Health Department made the announcement earlier today.

County Health officials and Emergency Preparedness Services are coordinating their efforts in taking necessary actions in preventing the spread of the virus.

A Public Health Emergency Preparedness meeting was held on Tuesday with over 40 agencies including: local health care providers, emergency management agencies, emergency medical services, the police force, school administration, long-term care facilities, the hospital’s infection control team, hospital pharmacy, urgent care clinics, local businesses with health care clinics, county judges and court representatives.

Health officials talked with these agencies about coordinating the health and medical services in the event of a disaster.

They are also sharing information on the novel coronavirus causing the disease we know now as COVID-19.

Each agency had the opportunity to ask and answer questions we needed to know as agencies to help in the Public Health response.

The local health department is asking everyone to be prepared not panicked. Have a plan, remain calm and be confident in the health care providers, school administration, business organizations. Know the facts, stay informed.

For the most accurate information go to the CDC or ISDH websites. Again, practice regular precautions to help in preventing the spread of illnesses including COVID-19. Indiana is still seeing a high rate of influenza. Call your health care provider if you are sick; tell them of your recent travels along with your symptoms.

Currently, Dubois County does not have any confirmed cases. For most up-to-date on local information, please visit our county website at

https://www.duboiscountyin.org/departments/health_department/index.php

The best way to protect yourself from the Coronavirus or any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Please call the ISDH Epidemiology Resource Center at 317-233-7125 [317-233-1325 after hours] or e-mail epiresource@isdh.in.gov if you experience symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath and have a recent history of travel to China or contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19.