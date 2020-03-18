Governor Holcomb, State Veterinarian release COVID-19 guidelines for pet owners

Governor Eric Holcomb and State Veterinarian, Dr. Bret D. Marsh are giving guidance to pet owners who have/may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Holcomb and Dr. Marsh say there is currently no evidence that indicates pets can sick or spread the virus.

However, since health officials are still learning about the illness, Holcomb and Dr. Marsh are asking that pets who have been in contact with COVID-19 patients should also remain home during the isolation period.

The Governor and Veterinarian have also provided these guidelines about how to properly care for your pet if you are quarantined:

Restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people.

Designate someone in the household who is not ill to feed, water and care for pets, if possible. If not, wash your hands thoroughly before and after feeding and handling pets.

People who are sick with COVID-19 should avoid direct contact with pets including petting, snuggling, kissing, being licked, and sharing food.

Pets should remain in the home and cared for at home as much as possible.

Prevent interaction with other animals and people outside the home (such as walking the dog).

Do not take pets to the dog park, pet supply stores or boarding kennels.

If your pet requires veterinary care, contact your veterinarian ahead of time for guidance.

Follow your veterinarian’s guidance before taking your pet to the clinic.

Service animals should remain with their handlers throughout the isolation period.

If you are unable to care for your pet while ill, ask a family member, friends, or neighbor for help.

Again, there is no evidence showing that pets can transmit the disease.

Dr. Marsh recommends that all pets be thoroughly bathed when transferring to another caretaker.

He says doing this step should remove any virus particles that are left on the coat.