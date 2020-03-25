Indiana Positive COVID-19 Cases Now at 477; 14 Patients Have Died of Virus

Indiana’s COVID-19 cases have now been updated.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Indiana’s COVID-19 numbers have now jumped up to 477 positive cases. 3,356 people have been tested.

14 people have died related to the virus.

Locally, Gibson County has two positive cases, Dubois and Vanderburgh, have one positive case each, Daviess, Martin, Orange, Perry, Crawford, Spencer, and Pike Counties have 0 positive cases.