Ivy Tech Community College closing all buildings

Ivy Tech Community College is closing all buildings until further notice.

The college will continue operating and delivering instruction wherever possible virtually as previously announced.

Because of this closure, additional services such as advising, testing, financial aid, and business office operations will be provided to students virtually.

“As we continued to follow and learn more about the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic we made the decision to take further steps to lessen the risk for our faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “This was a difficult decision to make, but one that will continue to help keep our communities safe. We are committed to continuing to serve our students as the state’s Community College during these difficult times.”

The college will continue providing various ways for students to stay connected to the college while it operates virtually in these says:

Check www.ivytech.edu/covid-19

Stay connected on IvyLearn

Check MyIvy

Contact your instructor

Contact your advisor

Call 1-888-IVY-LINE

Visit www.ivytech.edu/chat