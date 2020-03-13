Local schools closing due to COVID-19

Some local schools are also taking action against the coronavirus.

All Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools are closing, beginning at 5 pm today.

All school buildings and facilities will stay closed through Friday, April 3rd.

On Monday, March 16th, the school will be canceled for all students, no make-up day required. Instead, teachers will use the day to prepare for E-Learning Days. And food service will use it for ready meals for participating students.

Tuesday, March 17th through Friday, March 20th, will be e-learning days. Teachers will maintain regular work hours to support online instructional needs and answer student questions.

Spring break will be from Monday, March 23rd to Friday, March 27th.

School is canceled for students on Monday, March 30th.

Students will have e-learning days from March 31st to Friday, April 3rd.

All extracurricular events and practices are closed until school facilities re-open.

We will have updates as they become available.

Shoals Community Schools will not be in session from March 16th through April 3rd.

Please check the school website for more information regarding e-learning days during this time.

All South Spencer Schools are also closing from March 16th to April 5th.

Instead, we’re told that there will be four E-Learning days during this time.

Lessons will be posted on the school’s website from March 17th through March 20th.

North Daviess Community schools are closing from Monday, March 16th, to Friday, April 3rd.

All after school practices. Extra-curricular activities and PTO sponsored events are also canceled.

School officials will assess the spread of the virus on April 3rd and will determine if additional time off is needed.