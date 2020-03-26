OFS Pausing All Operations on a Rolling Schedule Starting Sunday

OFS is now pausing operations due to COVID-19.

In a statement released Tuesday, OFS stated that for the care of their employees and families that they will be going on a rolling schedule throughout their United States plants.

Indiana, Kentucky, and California OFS plants will be closed from March 29th through April 12th. North Carolina plants will be closed from April 9th through April 23rd.

For questions and concerns, contact John Becher with Human Resources and Customer Service at jbecher@ofs.com.