Posey County Confirms First Positive Case of COVID-19

The Posey County Health Department announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
The health department made the announcement last night over their Facebook page.
They say that the patient is self-isolating and that they were tested at Deaconess Hospital. The statement says the patient is feeling better at this time.
Posey County Health Department says that this case is likely due to community transmission and travel history.
