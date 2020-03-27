Rosetta C. Hasenour, age 90, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on , 2020, in Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Rosetta was born in Celestine, Indiana, on , 1929, to Bernard and Alberta (Heldman) Knies. She married Anthony "Tony" Hasenour on , 1949. He preceded her in death on , 2004.

She was a homemaker, and was a cook for St. Anthony school and also for various other establishments.

She was a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, the St. Anthony American Legion Auxiliary, and a previous member of the Christian Mothers at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and spending time with her family.

Surviving are seven children, Anthony B. Hasenour, Jasper, IN, Lawrence (Vicki) Hasenour, Louisville, KY, Jacinta (Jim) McGookey, Huntingburg, IN, Mark (Roxanna) Hasenour, Jasper, IN, Patrick Hasenour, Paoli, IN, Mary (Lenny) Steffen, Meeker, CO, Michelle (Noble) Crecelius, Paoli, IN, one daughter-in-law, 17 grandchildren, seven step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, seven siblings, Paul (Carol) Knies, Connie Schroering, Perry (Janie) Knies and Sharon (Jerry) Burger all of Jasper, IN, Virgil (Frances) Knies and Randy (Janice) Knies both of Celestine, IN, and Bernie (Diane) Knies, Dubois, IN, and two sisters-in-law, Bernice Knies, Dubois, IN, and Bonnie Knies, St. Marks, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband, are one son, Kevin Hasenour, one grandson, Ronald Berger, five brothers, Jerome, Jim, Vernon, Ernest, Dennis, and Albert Knies, three sisters-in-law, Ruth and Cyrilla Knies, and

Margaret Hoffman, and four brothers-in-law, Delmar Schroering, and Justin, Maurice, and Vincent Hasenour.

Private funeral services for Rosetta C. Hasenour will be held at Becher-Kluesner Funeral Home in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Anthony Cemetery in St. Anthony, Indiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.

