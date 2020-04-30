2020 Donald Ross Classic Cancelled; Tournament Set To Return for 2021 Symetra Tour Season

Due to the global outbreak and continued impact of COVID-19, French Lick Resort announced today that the fourth annual Donald Ross Classic, originally scheduled for July 9-11, has been canceled. The tournament will return for the 2021 Symetra Tour season.

“We continue working toward our primary goal of providing as many safe playing opportunities for all Symetra Tour professionals when the time comes,” said Mike Nichols, the Chief Business Officer of the Symetra Tour. “French Lick Resort is a tremendous supporter of the LPGA Tour’s legends and future stars. We are disappointed that the Donald Ross Classic won’t be taking place this year, but look forward to returning in 2021. The team at French Lick Resort cares a great deal about the event and hosting at its highest potential. For players, sponsors and volunteers, it will be back even stronger.”

The Donald Ross Classic features a 144-player field competing in southern Indiana for a $225,000 total purse and a winner’s share of $33,750. Defending champion Patty Tavatanakit (Bangkok, Thailand) went on to finish in the Volvik Race for the Card Top-10 and earn LPGA Tour membership as a 2019 Symetra Tour graduate.

“These are challenging and unique times we are all facing,” said Dave Harner, the Director of Golf for the Donald Ross Course at French Lick Resort and tournament director. “This is the right decision as we look out for the health and safety of all involved. It is disappointing that the Symetra Tour won’t be swinging through French Lick this year, but the celebration for the event will be bigger and better than ever come next summer.”

Earlier this month, the LPGA Tour announced that the 2020 Senior LPGA Championship contested on the Pete Dye Course at French Lick Resort would also be postponed until 2021. Updates regarding the 2021 Donald Ross Classic and Senior LPGA Championship will be provided when they become available. In the meantime, for information about French Lick Resort contact 1.812.936.9300 or visit frenchlick.com.