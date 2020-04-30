CDC Releases Tips On How To Run Essential Errands Safely

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released some tips on how to run essential errands safely.

When out shopping for food or other household essentials, make sure to stay home if you’re sick, order online or use curbside pick up if possible, protect yourself while shopping by wearing a mask, and stay at least six feet away from others, and use hand sanitizer frequently.

When accepting deliveries and takeout orders, limit in-person contact as much as possible and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after accepting deliveries or collecting mail.

Bank online when possible and if you’re getting gas, use disinfecting wipes on handles or buttons before you touch them.

If you need to see a doctor or get medicine, utilize telemedicine if at all possible. If you must visit in in-person, make sure to protect yourself by covering your face with a cloth and staying at least six feet away from others. Also, limit your in-person visits to the pharmacy as much as possible. Use drive-thru windows, curbside pick up, or mail-order to get your medicine.

For more information, head to cdc.gov/coronavirus.