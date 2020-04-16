Dubois County Firefighters Take on Early Morning Fire in Huntingburg

Dubois County Firefighters were called to a house fire in Huntingburg this morning.

According to Huntingburg Fire Chief Scott Patburg, the Huntingburg Fire Department was called just before 4:00am to the 600 block of 1st Avenue in Huntingburg.

Four trucks and 22 firefighters were on the scene for a little over an hour this morning. No injuries were reported and no word on how the fire started.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office was then called in to investigate the fire.

There was fire damage to the exterior wall and attic. The house did NOT suffer a total loss.